News analysis: Post FCA Covid-19 test case how are brokers finding the BI market?

Business interruption was put in the spotlight during Covid-19, as insurers insisted that the pandemic was not covered in policies, Insurance Age looks at how BI has changed since then.

Last year, Branko Bjelobaba stated that insurers were turning down business interruption claims as they “are not covered as there was never an intention to cover a pandemic”.

This in turn left brokers in the dark on what to do as they came to the realisation that some clients had policies that in their eyes were ultimately worthless.

In response to this, the Financial Conduct Authority launched a test case, which resulted in favour for the majority of policyholders in the Supreme Court.

By