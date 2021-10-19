Product Hub: Major commercial combined
Welcome to Insurance Age’s Major commercial combined Product Hub. This page hosts all of our major commercial combined product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: Major commercial combined
Advising a major commercial client requires business insight and expertise, with risks associated with employees, multiple premises and large contracts meaning their insurance needs can be particularly complex.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.
The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.
The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.
The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.
Rankings: Commercial lines
Bronze: Zurich
Silver: Aviva
Gold: Arch Insurance
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows
Data from Consumer Intelligence reveals that 1 in 4 cheapest motor insurance quotes are provided by telematics firms, and while motor premiums plunged 9.4% in the last 12 months, prices are now beginning to stabilise.
iRevolution buys BG Insurance
CEO Mark Rigby has said the acquisition of BG Insurance would give the business further expertise in other areas of the non-standard motor market.
Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3
Premiums are the cheapest they have been since mid-2015, but the rate at which prices are falling has slowed in the last three months, according to Confused/Willis Towers Watson.
Radius Insurance Solutions buys Milestone
Radius already owns Burley Group and has added the broker/underwriter to its book.
Fraudulent claim value goes up but detection rates also increase
ABI data shows the average fraudulent insurance claim has now reached £12,000 as the the body praises the efforts made by insurers’ fraud investigation teams throughout the pandemic.
Complete Cover Group’s profits dip amid transformation
Profits slip but income is steady and operating profit almost doubles as report flags the business’s £50m Abacai launch and acquisition of broker Dayinsure.
In-depth – Niche markets: Getting to grips with the gig economy
The gig economy is growing fast and extends far beyond delivery and taxi services, which are often seen as the mainstays of this sector. Edward Murray investigates how the insurance industry is responding to new ways of working and what the opportunities…
ERS extends cover for European HGV drivers
The specialist motor provider says the move aims to support European HGV drivers coming to the UK to help fill the current HGV driver shortage and that brokers will be able to access the widened cover for their clients via ERS eTrade.
News analysis: Panic Buying 2: This time it’s petrol…
The news agenda has been dominated by images of snakes of cars leading to petrol stations as the great British public reprises its performance from the first lockdown where we saw loo roll, pasta and other essentials stockpiled. In our analysis Martin…
MCE launches bespoke AI tool
According to the broker, the company saw 32% growth in average premium due to its investment in tech, which has now been enhanced with the roll out of a new AI tool.
Interview: Paul Harvey, Adiona
New motor provider Adiona's founder and CEO tells Insurance Age about his plans for the business and why it will be looking to work with brokers in the future.
Allianz updates fleet products to include electric vehicles
Provider says cover includes third-party liability during charging, as well as damage cover for cables, connectors and electric wallboxes.
Aioi Nissay Dowa partners with Flock for motor fleet products
The two firms have said that their motor fleet insurance products are now available to self-drive hire, own goods, courier, and tradesperson fleets across the UK
Broking success: Driving forward
Patons Insurance managing director Darren Roberts tells Insurance Age why the broker got into the taxi insurance sector and how it has coped with the pandemic
A-Plan to absorb Howden’s UK retail business
More than 100 staff are set to move across as A-Plan is set to become Howden’s retail flagship.
Blog: Fleet technology in 2021 and beyond – what will I mean for you?
With an eye on the new fleet technology that businesses will be using or considering in the future to help manage risk and driving efficiencies, Steve Green asks what will the commercial motor insurance market have to come to terms with?
Arch unveils UK regional marine hull and machinery product
Offering was designed exclusively for fleets and single vessels operating throughout inland and coastal waters of the UK and Western Europe.