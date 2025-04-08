Addept enters legal expenses market with double launch

Addept Insurance Services has today announced the launch of the first of a new suite of legal expenses insurance products.

The firm, which launched in 2024, aims to provide a range of ancillary insurance solutions designed to support brokers and other intermediaries “respond to the changing risk and regulatory environment in today’s insurance market” and “address the evolving needs of customers”.

Founded by former Arc Legal director Richard Finan, pictured, its first launches included an accident and sickness ancillary insurance product called Bill Ninja, an ‘at fault’ motor accident product Recovery First and a