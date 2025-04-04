Yutree outlines plans after MBO

Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance has outlined plans for the future following a management buyout, including opening an office in Norwich.

Suffolk-headquartered Yutree, a broker and underwriting agency, was founded in 2012 by Laura Hancock, pictured, Kevin Hancock, Leigh Smart and Simon Miller.

The MBO sees Smart, an investor in the business, retire completely. Miller has relinquished his shareholding but is staying with the firm for now to look after his clients.

The business will continue under the leadership of MD Laura Hancock and CEO Kevin Hancock.

Yutree has funded the buyout through a mixture of commercial borrowing and an