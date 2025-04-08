Ex-Erskine Murray boss takes MGA NED role

The former Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers owner and CEO Tom Bartleet has been appointed to non-executive director at MGA Qlaims.

Bartleet, pictured, has had an over 30-year career in insurance, latterly at Erskine Murray for ten years. Prior to this he spent twenty years at Willis where he held a range of senior roles including broking in the London Market, CEO positions for global terrorism, US wholesale for London and Bermuda.

Erskine Murray was bought by PIB for an undisclosed sum in late 2020.

