Product Hub: Commercial property

Product overview: Commercial property
Protecting businesses from risks such as fire, flood and theft is a well-established role for insurance. But while the commercial property market has a long history, it’s facing a number of challenges that could bring about change.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.
The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.
The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.
The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.
Rankings: Commercial property
Bronze: Arch Insurance
Silver: Zurich
Gold: Covea
Fraudulent claim value goes up but detection rates also increase
ABI data shows the average fraudulent insurance claim has now reached £12,000 as the the body praises the efforts made by insurers’ fraud investigation teams throughout the pandemic.
Pikl teams up with Esure and Sheila's Wheels
The sharing economy start-up has signed a distribution deal with the providers.
NFP buys Dublin-based Aiken Insurances
Acquisition provides further entry into Ireland and expands specialty expertise for the US headquartered business.
Towergate launches commercial and property quote and buy scheme
The broker has teamed up with SchemeServe to develop the platform which offers a combined commercial and residential property owners’ scheme.
Polaris reports post-lockdown boost in SME insurance volumes
The organisation says the number of policies traded on its imarket solution reached a record high in March 2021, after volumes dropped in 2020 when businesses closed due to the pandemic.
ERS gains approval for expansion into new business lines
The provider's Syndicate 1856 is moving into business classes including D&F property, marine and energy liability, political risk, terror and war, cargo and specie and professional lines, following $350m capital injection.
PIB buys Jersey-based CBCJ
Consolidator says the PI specialist broker will be integrated into its Guernsey-based business as it plans to expand across the Channel Islands.
Armco launches Cape Insurance
The consultancy has developed a niche risk and insurance adviser for property investors, developers and the construction sector.
Aviva opens buildings cover for properties affected by cladding to new customers
Move follows large premium increases in the market after the Grenfell fire and the provider urges brokers to sell the product net of commission on a fee basis to keep costs down.
BLM launches cross-industry property damage body to combat claims surge
The industry-wide property damage Task Force is meant to bring insurers, brokers, loss adjusters, legal specialists, and corporates together to identify emerging issues in the property claims sector.
Interview: A niche focus
Insurance Age meets the team at specialist managing general agent Avid Insurance.
Ethos Broking buys London-based Chambers and Newman
Ardonagh-owned Ethos says the deal brings its number of regional hubs up to 13.
In-depth - claims: Trends and changes
Covid-19 has had a significant effect on claims in the commercial insurance space
GrovesJohnWestrup Private Clients launches with digital broker platform
The business is backed by Munich Re and will initially focus on UK property, including main residences, holiday homes, second residences and let properties.
Peach Pi launches product aimed at wellbeing and lifestyle sector on Acturis
The new e-trade offering, sold via brokers, provides cover for freelancers and small businesses in allied health professions such as audiologists, chiropodists and opticians, as well as complementary therapy, beauty and fitness.
Luker Rowe and HIA International join Clear
Clear Group now handles £225m in gross written premium.
Blog: Unoccupied property – flexibility to help recovery and regeneration
Caroline King, of Pen Underwriting, on why providers can no longer be ‘monochrome’ in their approach to commercial premises.
SRG adds MGA CLS Risk Solutions to stable
It is the fourth deal this year for Specialist Risk Group and adds £30m in GWP to the business.
MGA Generation Underwriting signs capacity deal
The deal doubles property capacity for the MGA which is part of broker Willis IRM.
Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance
The MGA is chartered and based in East Anglia.
Iprism develops unoccupied property product
The MGA said it developed the proposition in anticipation of a spike in empty properties due to post-Covid disruption.
Analysis: Are we moving towards market failure for high-rise buildings?
PI and property rates were hit hard following the Grenfell fire horror. Martin Friel investigates the wider insurance implications but is met with deafening silence from providers as brokers sound the alarm.
Video: Record flood claim settlement underlines value of parametric insurance
Floodflash founder CEO Adam Rimmer talks to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about how it paid a Storm Christoph claim in January within 9 hours and 44 minutes.
Video: New research underlines need for brokers to educate over flood risk
Floodflash founder CEO Adam Rimmer talks to Insurance Age content director Jonathan Swift about a new survey it undertook that found that 48% of businesses worry about flooding as a threat to the UK economy.