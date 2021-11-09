Product Hub: Commercial property

Commercial property Hub

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Commercial property Hub. This page hosts all of our commercial property product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Commercial Property Product Hub. This page hosts all of our commercial property product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product overview: Commercial property

Protecting businesses from risks such as fire, flood and theft is a well-established role for insurance. But while the commercial property market has a long history, it’s facing a number of challenges that could bring about change.

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.

The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.

The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.

The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.

 

Rankings: Commercial property

Bronze: Arch Insurance

Silver: Zurich

Gold: Covea

Jersey
PIB buys Jersey-based CBCJ

Consolidator says the PI specialist broker will be integrated into its Guernsey-based business as it plans to expand across the Channel Islands.

