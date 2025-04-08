Insurance Age

FCA to consult on 2025/6 fees as it plans 2.2% hike for brokers

FCA
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

The Financial Conduct Authority has revealed it is proposing to raise broker fees by 2.2% as it outlined plans for its 2025-2026 work programme today.

Publishing its consultation on fees and levies for the year ahead the FCA is proposing to increase overall minimum and flat rate fees, as well as application fees, by an average of 2.5% in line with the increase in ongoing regulatory activities.

However, it is forecasting those in the general insurance intermediation band will see a 2.2% increase.

The FCA noted the anticipated annual funding requirement to deliver its programme of work for 2025/26 is £783.5m. This is made up of the baseline cost

