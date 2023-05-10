National Cyber Security Centre urges businesses not to pay ransomware demands

The CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, Lindy Cameron, has urged businesses not to pay cyber criminals’ ransom and to instead set up reliable defence systems.

Speaking at the cyber session at the 2023 British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester today, Cameron stressed that cyber hackers are more likely to target medium to large businesses for ransom, and that companies must ensure they have the right systems in place to avoid cyber attacks.

She said: “Fundamentally, cyber criminals want to make money, so they will be looking for opportunities. In this case, they will find ways to persuade you [companies] to pay a ransom to get