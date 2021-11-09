Product Hub: Commercial motor
Welcome to Insurance Age’s Commercial Motor Product Hub. This page hosts all of our commercial motor product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: Commercial motor
The commercial motor insurance market has come a long way since 1901, when the first cars were insured at Lloyd’s under marine insurance documents. But while vehicles are no longer described as ‘ships navigating on dry land’, the market is still finding itself having to adapt as new challenges emerge.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The full results can be found here
To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Commercial motor, click the button below.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows
Data from Consumer Intelligence reveals that 1 in 4 cheapest motor insurance quotes are provided by telematics firms, and while motor premiums plunged 9.4% in the last 12 months, prices are now beginning to stabilise.
iRevolution buys BG Insurance
CEO Mark Rigby has said the acquisition of BG Insurance would give the business further expertise in other areas of the non-standard motor market.
Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3
Premiums are the cheapest they have been since mid-2015, but the rate at which prices are falling has slowed in the last three months, according to Confused/Willis Towers Watson.
Radius Insurance Solutions buys Milestone
Radius already owns Burley Group and has added the broker/underwriter to its book.
Fraudulent claim value goes up but detection rates also increase
ABI data shows the average fraudulent insurance claim has now reached £12,000 as the the body praises the efforts made by insurers’ fraud investigation teams throughout the pandemic.
In-depth – Niche markets: Getting to grips with the gig economy
The gig economy is growing fast and extends far beyond delivery and taxi services, which are often seen as the mainstays of this sector. Edward Murray investigates how the insurance industry is responding to new ways of working and what the opportunities…
ERS extends cover for European HGV drivers
The specialist motor provider says the move aims to support European HGV drivers coming to the UK to help fill the current HGV driver shortage and that brokers will be able to access the widened cover for their clients via ERS eTrade.
MCE launches bespoke AI tool
According to the broker, the company saw 32% growth in average premium due to its investment in tech, which has now been enhanced with the roll out of a new AI tool.
Interview: Paul Harvey, Adiona
New motor provider Adiona's founder and CEO tells Insurance Age about his plans for the business and why it will be looking to work with brokers in the future.
Saga takes pricing director from WTW
Graham Wright joins from Willis Towers Watson where he is currently a senior director.
Saga reports loss after tax of £3.1m
Interim results for H1 2021 highlight group loss but directors flag “robust” numbers as the business looks to recover from £57.1m loss in the same period last year.
Allianz updates fleet products to include electric vehicles
Provider says cover includes third-party liability during charging, as well as damage cover for cables, connectors and electric wallboxes.
Lucida names broking division CEO
Simon Pearce joins the business which includes Right Choice, Moorhouse Group and Bennetts, as Insiyah Davenport also comes on board as group chief risk officer.
Mulsanne v Marshmallow trial to begin on 15 November
The insurer has accused Marshmallow of misusing confidential information and stealing trade secrets. Marshmallow has denied the claims.
Usage-based motor insurer, Adiona, launches
Penny Searles, of Wunelli and Smartdriverclub, is on the advisory board of the Gibraltar-regulated entity which has said it will work with UK brokers.
Right Choice Holdings rebrands as Lucida
Move creates a new broking group which includes Right Choice Insurance Brokers as well as recently purchased brands such as Bennetts and Moorhouse Group.
Pen launches specialist fleet claims service
The proposition is designed for policyholders who transport hazardous goods.
Blog: Fleet technology in 2021 and beyond – what will I mean for you?
With an eye on the new fleet technology that businesses will be using or considering in the future to help manage risk and driving efficiencies, Steve Green asks what will the commercial motor insurance market have to come to terms with?
Arch unveils UK regional marine hull and machinery product
Offering was designed exclusively for fleets and single vessels operating throughout inland and coastal waters of the UK and Western Europe.