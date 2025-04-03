CII responds to FCA’s proposal to scrap minimum insurance training hours
The Chartered Insurance Institute has no plans to alter its Continuous Professional Development expectations for members in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
The FCA revealed the proposal last month in its feedback statement on immediate areas for action and further plans after the introduction of the Consumer Duty.
The scrapping of the minimum hours will be consulted on this summer.
Questioned on the step, a spokesperson for the CII told Insurance Age: “Being an insurance professional is a highly responsible and demanding role, which should be supported by both professional and regulatory standards.”
And stressed: “The FCA’s requirement for individuals
