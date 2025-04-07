Former broking CEO Fairchild takes new M&A role

Former Broker Network and Applied Systems Europe CEO Andy Fairchild has joined IDEX Consulting to lead the business’ M&A division.

Fairchild joined Broker Network in July 2014 as chief executive officer, departing at the end of 2018, and heading to Applied Systems at the beginning of 2020.

Fairchild has also held positions at acquisitional brokers Jensten Group and Acrisure. Prior to Broker Network, he held senior roles at Footman James, Axa and First Direct.

More recently he has had worked alongside the likes of CGI and Zing 365 as a brand ambassador and board