Aviva partners with Towergate on caravan cover

Caravans motorhomes
Ardonagh-owned Towergate has teamed up with Aviva on caravan, park and leisure homes.

The partnership went live on 1 April.

According to the broker, which is being rebranded as Everywhen, it will leverage Aviva’s expertise and resources “ensuring we meet the unique needs of caravan, park and leisure homeowners now and into the future”.

Richard Webb, managing director of Ardonagh Advisory, said: “We have worked hard to find the right partner for our range of caravan products, and we are delighted to be working in partnership with Aviva, which offers a great deal in terms of future

