Blog: When will broker regulation be proportionate?
With regulation always on the tips of the insurance industry’s tongues when it comes to challenges in the market, Rosie Simms asks how much the FCA needs to do, or pull back from, to have a proportionate recipe for growth?
The role of the regulator is to 1) keep customers safe and 2) help facilitate the market it oversees to grow.
On the second point, a key part of the UK government and the chancellor’s ongoing plan to kickstart economic growth is to cut the cost and complexity of financial services regulation.
At a Treasury Select Committee Accountability Hearing on 25 March Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi said: “I hear this most from firms – what they want from us is predictable, proportionate
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
Scrapping minimum training hours – Q&A with Crescens George, CEO of Wiser Academy
Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed scrapping the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
CII responds to FCA’s proposal to scrap minimum insurance training hours
The Chartered Insurance Institute has no plans to alter its Continuous Professional Development expectations for members in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s proposal to end the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.
FOS expects motor insurance complaints to stay high in 2025/26
The Financial Ombudsman Service has flagged it expects complaints about motor insurance to remain high in 2025/26 due to the higher cost of, and supply challenges around, parts and labour.
Confidence on growth stays stable as regulation remains to the fore
Around nine in ten leaders continue to feel upbeat about growth prospects for the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest findings in the KPMG UK Financial Services Sentiment survey.
Experts hail proportionate regulation in FCA five-year strategy
The Financial Conduct Authority’s strategic plan for 2025-2030 is “expansive and broad”, but the initial impression is positive, “particularly on the noises the FCA has made around proportionate regulation”, according to Jill Hambley, managing director at Insurance Compliance Services.
FCA to cut “clunky interactions” as it drives digitisation
The Financial Conduct Authority is focused on cutting “clunky interactions”, with a key move being the digitisation of forms, according to Sheree Howard, FCA executive director of authorisations.
FCA to consult on removing minimum training and development hours in insurance
The Financial Conduct Authority will open a consultation this summer including on the definition of SME used in the insurance market as part of its ongoing review of Consumer Duty rules.
FCA launches five-year strategy promising smarter, more efficient and effective regulation
The Financial Conduct Authority has launched its five-year strategy revealing the four priorities for 2025 to 2030.