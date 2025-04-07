Blog: When will broker regulation be proportionate?

With regulation always on the tips of the insurance industry’s tongues when it comes to challenges in the market, Rosie Simms asks how much the FCA needs to do, or pull back from, to have a proportionate recipe for growth?

The role of the regulator is to 1) keep customers safe and 2) help facilitate the market it oversees to grow.

On the second point, a key part of the UK government and the chancellor’s ongoing plan to kickstart economic growth is to cut the cost and complexity of financial services regulation.

At a Treasury Select Committee Accountability Hearing on 25 March Financial Conduct Authority CEO Nikhil Rathi said: “I hear this most from firms – what they want from us is predictable, proportionate