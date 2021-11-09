Product Hub: Personal lines
Welcome to Insurance Age’s Personal Lines Product Hub. This page hosts all of our personal lines product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: Personal lines
Insurance was the preserve of the wealthy when the first personal lines products started to emerge back in the seventeenth century. Among the early adopters were Sir Christopher Wren, Charles Dickens and Captain James Cook, who insured his home for fire while he was at sea in 1768.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.
The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.
The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.
The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.
Rankings: High Net Worth
Bronze: Hiscox
Silver: Zurich Private Clients
Gold: Covea
Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows
Data from Consumer Intelligence reveals that 1 in 4 cheapest motor insurance quotes are provided by telematics firms, and while motor premiums plunged 9.4% in the last 12 months, prices are now beginning to stabilise.
iRevolution buys BG Insurance
CEO Mark Rigby has said the acquisition of BG Insurance would give the business further expertise in other areas of the non-standard motor market.
Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3
Premiums are the cheapest they have been since mid-2015, but the rate at which prices are falling has slowed in the last three months, according to Confused/Willis Towers Watson.
Radius Insurance Solutions buys Milestone
Radius already owns Burley Group and has added the broker/underwriter to its book.
Fraudulent claim value goes up but detection rates also increase
ABI data shows the average fraudulent insurance claim has now reached £12,000 as the the body praises the efforts made by insurers’ fraud investigation teams throughout the pandemic.
In-depth – Niche markets: Getting to grips with the gig economy
The gig economy is growing fast and extends far beyond delivery and taxi services, which are often seen as the mainstays of this sector. Edward Murray investigates how the insurance industry is responding to new ways of working and what the opportunities…
ERS extends cover for European HGV drivers
The specialist motor provider says the move aims to support European HGV drivers coming to the UK to help fill the current HGV driver shortage and that brokers will be able to access the widened cover for their clients via ERS eTrade.
News analysis: Panic Buying 2: This time it’s petrol…
The news agenda has been dominated by images of snakes of cars leading to petrol stations as the great British public reprises its performance from the first lockdown where we saw loo roll, pasta and other essentials stockpiled. In our analysis Martin…
MCE launches bespoke AI tool
According to the broker, the company saw 32% growth in average premium due to its investment in tech, which has now been enhanced with the roll out of a new AI tool.
Open GI, Plum Underwriting and Verisk team up on home offering
The organisations will initially collaborate to develop a home flood proposition for the broker market.
Interview: Paul Harvey, Adiona
New motor provider Adiona's founder and CEO tells Insurance Age about his plans for the business and why it will be looking to work with brokers in the future.
Saga takes pricing director from WTW
Graham Wright joins from Willis Towers Watson where he is currently a senior director.
Saga reports loss after tax of £3.1m
Interim results for H1 2021 highlight group loss but directors flag “robust” numbers as the business looks to recover from £57.1m loss in the same period last year.
Home insurance premiums fall 6.4% off their June 2020 peak
Covid pushes home premiums down according to analysis from Consumer Intelligence.
FCA updates dual pricing rules
Regulator releases policy statement with updates and clarifications to its GI pricing rules following feedback, but highlights that the changes do not affect its desired outcomes.
Admiral profit soars by 76% in first half of 2021
COR improved to 75.2%, while its lockdown rebate cost the provider £21.1m during the six-month period.
Ageas reports COR of 96%
The insurer also delivered a 30% increased profit after tax for the first half of 2021.
Hastings profit hits £76m
Provider says it has seen premium reductions in motor due to Covid restrictions as GWP slips slightly to £481m.
Qlaims targets further growth after expansion into personal lines
Newly appointed CEO, Liz Latter, tells Insurance Age about the company's new personal lines offering and how MGAs and brokers can work together to support customers.
PremFina gears for growth with investment in tens of millions
Investors have given the tech-led premium finance provider a cash injection in a move that sees it set to challenge Close Brothers and Premium Credit for a top three position in the UK.