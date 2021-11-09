Product Hub: Personal lines

Personal lines Hub

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Personal lines Product Hub. This page hosts all of our personal lines product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product overview: Personal lines

Insurance was the preserve of the wealthy when the first personal lines products started to emerge back in the seventeenth century. Among the early adopters were Sir Christopher Wren, Charles Dickens and Captain James Cook, who insured his home for fire while he was at sea in 1768.

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.

The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.

The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.

The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.

 

Rankings: High Net Worth

Bronze: Hiscox

Silver: Zurich Private Clients

Gold: Covea

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

fleet-motor
Motor premiums stabilise as telematics grows

Data from Consumer Intelligence reveals that 1 in 4 cheapest motor insurance quotes are provided by telematics firms, and while motor premiums plunged 9.4% in the last 12 months, prices are now beginning to stabilise.

deal
iRevolution buys BG Insurance

CEO Mark Rigby has said the acquisition of BG Insurance would give the business further expertise in other areas of the non-standard motor market.

Motor premiums continue to fall in Q3

Premiums are the cheapest they have been since mid-2015, but the rate at which prices are falling has slowed in the last three months, according to Confused/Willis Towers Watson.

ERS extends cover for European HGV drivers

The specialist motor provider says the move aims to support European HGV drivers coming to the UK to help fill the current HGV driver shortage and that brokers will be able to access the widened cover for their clients via ERS eTrade.

Petrol pump
News analysis: Panic Buying 2: This time it’s petrol…

The news agenda has been dominated by images of snakes of cars leading to petrol stations as the great British public reprises its performance from the first lockdown where we saw loo roll, pasta and other essentials stockpiled. In our analysis Martin…

selection
MCE launches bespoke AI tool

According to the broker, the company saw 32% growth in average premium due to its investment in tech, which has now been enhanced with the roll out of a new AI tool.

Paul Harvey
Interview: Paul Harvey, Adiona

New motor provider Adiona's founder and CEO tells Insurance Age about his plans for the business and why it will be looking to work with brokers in the future.

Saga reports loss after tax of £3.1m

Interim results for H1 2021 highlight group loss but directors flag “robust” numbers as the business looks to recover from £57.1m loss in the same period last year.

FCA updates dual pricing rules

Regulator releases policy statement with updates and clarifications to its GI pricing rules following feedback, but highlights that the changes do not affect its desired outcomes.

