Broking success: Retaining independence and recruiting fresh talent
Richard Ingleby, managing director of Castlemead Insurance Brokers, highlights the importance of independent intermediaries and the need for more younger employees to infiltrate the sector.
Richard Ingleby, managing director of Castlemead Insurance Brokers, highlights the importance of independent intermediaries and the need for more younger employees to infiltrate the sector.Castlemead Insurance Brokers
GWP: £22.5m
Headcount: 26 (FTE 23)
Office(s): Three – Bristol, Exeter and Paris
Specialisms: Transport marine and logistics, food, construction, and aviation manufacturing supply chain
Castlemead is a family business set up by my father, David Ingleby.
It began as a joint venture with accountants in 1987, and then I joined post A levels and took over as managing director in 2006.
Eventually, we bought out the accountants and
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Lycetts reports record revenue for 2022
Lycetts grew revenue by nearly 9% in 2022 to £25.6m, as pre-tax profit rose 12% year-on-year to £3m.
New MGA Capacity Insights targets travel and consumer markets
Managing general agent Capacity Insights has launched in the UK accident and health insurance market with a particular focus on travel, health, dental and personal accident schemes.
People Moves: 5 – 9 June 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
A return of cash flow underwriting – is this common sense or a kamikaze approach?
As interest rates rise, talk is growing of a return to cash flow underwriting. Popular in the 1980s and 1990s, this is when insurers underwrote unprofitably, but were covered by strong returns. There is concern that insurance could be heading for the ultimate race to the bottom, reports Saxon East.
Acrisure targets drawing on strength of one infrastructure for Eleven Network
Acrisure has dialled up Ten Insurance Services to Eleven Network, promising a transparent model and “unique” offering in the sector, spanning across appointed representatives and directly authorised firms.
Ignite launches OpenAI-powered chatbot for brokers
Software house Ignite Insurance Systems has launched a super-advanced artificial intelligence bot to answer customer queries.
Axa brokers to get customer boost with Premium Credit digital system
Axa Commercial has partnered with Premium Credit to offer customers a digitally enhanced payment by instalments system, Insurance Age can reveal.
GRP buys commercial broker Amicus
Global Risk Partners has bought 100% of Surrey-headquartered Amicus Solutions Holdings.