Broking success: Retaining independence and recruiting fresh talent

Richard Ingleby, managing director of Castlemead Insurance Brokers, highlights the importance of independent intermediaries and the need for more younger employees to infiltrate the sector.

GWP: £22.5m

Headcount: 26 (FTE 23)

Office(s): Three – Bristol, Exeter and Paris

Specialisms: Transport marine and logistics, food, construction, and aviation manufacturing supply chain

How did you end up in insurance?

Castlemead is a family business set up by my father, David Ingleby.

It began as a joint venture with accountants in 1987, and then I joined post A levels and took over as managing director in 2006.

Eventually, we bought out the accountants and