Pandemic Re – no meetings with Treasury since March
The most recent 30-minute meeting took place on 24 March this year and key attendees were Stephen Catlin, chair of Pandemic Re steering group, and Emma Kavanagh - deputy director of insurance and pensions markets team at the Treasury.
Officials met for the first time for one hour in June 2020 with Catlin linking up with Charles Roxburgh, former Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury.
The second meeting, again lasting 30 minutes, took place on 27 September 2021 and included: Catlin, John
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters
- Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
- FCA reveals final rules on appointed representatives
- FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations
- Aviva strikes Azur HNW deal after exclusive talks
- Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting
- Jensten buys MGA Origin