Pandemic Re – no meetings with Treasury since March

The most recent 30-minute meeting took place on 24 March this year and key attendees were Stephen Catlin, chair of Pandemic Re steering group, and Emma Kavanagh - deputy director of insurance and pensions markets team at the Treasury.

Officials met for the first time for one hour in June 2020 with Catlin linking up with Charles Roxburgh, former Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury.

The second meeting, again lasting 30 minutes, took place on 27 September 2021 and included: Catlin, John