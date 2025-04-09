Ex-Zurich/RSA CEO Lewis appointed MGA chair

Managing general agent Arkel has appointed former Zurich and RSA CEO Steve Lewis as chairman, effective immediately.

Between 2009 and 2014 he was CEO of UK GI at Zurich Insurance. Lewis, pictured, later took on the role of RSA UK and International CEO in 2015 before stepping down in 2019.

With over 35 years of industry experience, Lewis has held multiple board and non-executive positions. He currently serves as CEO of Pro Insurance Solutions and he previously spent nearly a decade on the board of the Association of British Insurers and eight years with Pool Re.

Part of the Atec Group, Arkel hit £42m gross