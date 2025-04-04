Scrapping minimum training hours – Q&A with Crescens George, CEO of Wiser Academy

Last month, the Financial Conduct Authority proposed scrapping the specified minimum hours of training and development required for insurance employees.

The watchdog will consult on the proposal this summer, as it follows up a call for input in July that reviewed how to streamline the rules governing financial services and cut burdens on businesses.

As revealed by Insurance Age, the Chartered Insurance Institute does not plan to alter its Continuous Professional Development expectations for members in light of the move.

A CII spokesperson said: “The FCA’s requirement for individuals working in insurance to ‘possess appropriate knowledge and