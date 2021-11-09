Construction and engineering Hub

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Construction and engineering Hub. This page hosts all of our Construction and engineering product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product Hub: Construction and engineering

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Construction and Engineering Product Hub. This page hosts all of our construction and engineering product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Thumbnail
Product overview: Construction and engineering

Major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and Hinkley Point C coupled with the UK’s constant demand for housing, mean the construction and engineering sector is a significant part of the UK economy. But, after many years of a soft insurance market, it’s facing challenges as insurers adjust their appetites following a series of large losses in the last five years.

Find out more

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

The full results can be found here

To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Construction and engineering, click the button below.

Take part in the survey

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
Thumbnail
PIB buys in Nottingham

JRT Insurance Brokers is PIB's eighth deal this year and will be integrated into its specialty division, PIB Insurance Brokers.

Jersey
PIB buys Jersey-based CBCJ

Consolidator says the PI specialist broker will be integrated into its Guernsey-based business as it plans to expand across the Channel Islands.

Thumbnail
Aston Lark buys Kent-based Sennocke

Deal includes two niche brands - Self-Build Zone and Build-Zone - as well as technical surveying and risk management business Build-Zone Survey Services.

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: