Product Hub: Construction and engineering
Welcome to Insurance Age’s Construction and Engineering Product Hub. This page hosts all of our construction and engineering product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: Construction and engineering
Major infrastructure projects such as HS2 and Hinkley Point C coupled with the UK’s constant demand for housing, mean the construction and engineering sector is a significant part of the UK economy. But, after many years of a soft insurance market, it’s facing challenges as insurers adjust their appetites following a series of large losses in the last five years.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The full results can be found here
To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Construction and engineering, click the button below.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
RAW Insurance on track for further expansion
After having opened an office in Kendal last month, co-founders Ryan Roberts and Stephen Ward tell Insurance Age about their plans for the future.
PIB buys in Nottingham
JRT Insurance Brokers is PIB's eighth deal this year and will be integrated into its specialty division, PIB Insurance Brokers.
BLW becomes registered Lloyd's broker
The wholesale broker was bought by S&G Risk Solutions last year.
MBO for Blythin & Brown
Shawbrook Bank supported the venture with a commercial loan.
Income up in acquisitive Q1 for Ardonagh
Group income has increased to £199.7m as the consolidator flags a mix of acquisitions and organic growth.
PIB buys Jersey-based CBCJ
Consolidator says the PI specialist broker will be integrated into its Guernsey-based business as it plans to expand across the Channel Islands.
Seventeen Group snaps up Ruislip-based broker
Deal for Pinner Risk Solutions follows its purchase of Ipswich-headquartered Ryan's last week.
Armco launches Cape Insurance
The consultancy has developed a niche risk and insurance adviser for property investors, developers and the construction sector.
Q Underwriting extends Aviva capacity in £200m deal
The specialist underwriter confirmed the renewal of key binder Aviva, plus, developments to its Covéa-backed contractors combined product.
Vista Insurance Brokers launches North West subsidiary
The fresh division is set to focus on construction, manufacturing, import/export, engineering, and haulage.
PIB buys Staffordshire broker in second deal of 2021
Element Hinton specialises in construction, waste, engineering and leisure and the deal follows investment into PIB by Apax Partners.
Avid swoops for specialist construction MGA
Deal for IIGL will see Avid diversify into four new specialisms as the MGA's GWP reaches £75m.
Jensten moves in for second deal this month
It has bought Advance Insurance Agencies to act as a specialist personal lines hub for its franchisees and broking operation.
Aston Lark buys Kent-based Sennocke
Deal includes two niche brands - Self-Build Zone and Build-Zone - as well as technical surveying and risk management business Build-Zone Survey Services.
GB Underwriting joins Specialist Risk Group
The MGA specialises in construction and provides property and liability cover via UK brokers.
PIB reveals its first deal of 2021
The consolidator has purchased construction specialist UK & Ireland Insurance Services.
Axa XL pushes forward with building health monitor
Digital Risk Engineer uses Internet of Things devices to monitor and capture information about buildings.
Allianz teams up with restoration firm to speed up claims process
Brokers and customers will be able to track repairs online using a bespoke reporting platform.