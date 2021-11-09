Product Hub: Cyber
Welcome to Insurance Age’s Cyber Product Hub. This page hosts all of our cyber product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: Cyber
The dotcom boom of the late 1990s shifted everything from banking to shopping online. But, with criminals recognising that there’s money to be made from our online activities, it also saw the birth of the first cyber insurance policies.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The full results can be found here
To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Cyber, click the button below.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Gallagher faces legal action over response to ransomware attack
Broker faces class action in the United States following a cyber breach in September 2020 which also saw personal data of individuals in the UK being accessed.
Fraudulent claim value goes up but detection rates also increase
ABI data shows the average fraudulent insurance claim has now reached £12,000 as the the body praises the efforts made by insurers’ fraud investigation teams throughout the pandemic.
DNA Insurance confirms cyber incident
A number of phishing emails were sent from a staff member's account, and Ian Jacob, group chief risk officer of parent firm Aston Lark, says the breach was detected within minutes and no other accounts across the group were compromised.
Research reveals cybersecurity skill gap in insurance
New research from European provider of cloud infrastructure and cloud services, Ionos Cloud, has found that 38% of insurance IT decision makers (IT DMs) admit to their business having a cyber security skills gap, with a third saying this is putting their…
Beazley launches cyber policy for luxury yachts
According to the provider, the cover is designed to protect against physical damage, loss of access, threat and ransom of the vessel and offers a 24-hour claims hotline for its policy holders.
CFC promotes Graeme Newman to CEO
Founder Dave Walsh takes on group CEO role to focus on CFC's global operations.
Video: Making sense of cyber
Aviva's Carolann Burrows outlines the risks arising in the cyber space and explains how insurers and brokers can help their clients.
Acturis adds CFC to panel with cyber product launch
CFC's Cyber Now product has been made available to brokers on the Acturis platform.
Biba 2021: The impact of Covid-19 on regulation
The FCA’s Matt Brewis discusses product value, business interruption insurance and the test case, challenges around PI and why the time is right to focus on cyber insurance.
Biba 2021: Unintended consequences from silent cyber 'knee jerk' reaction
The clampdown on silent cyber exposure has had unintended consequences for customers with some alterations too “broad brush”, according to Axa UK managing director, underwriting and technical services David Williams.
In-depth - cyber: Protecting customers
Aviva’s Pete Holmes on how brokers can protect themselves and their clients from cyber attack
Risk insights webinar: Tackling tomorrow’s risks today
The Aviva team highlights key findings from its Risk Insights report and outlines the danger points, from Covid to mental health problems
Covéa adds Das UK cyber cover to HNW home proposition
The development adds cyber assistance, cyber crime cove, legal and risk management assistance, and a helpline to the offering.
Video: Risk Insights - the evolving cyber risk
Aviva's interim managing director of commercial insurance, Nick Major explains how cyber attacks are becoming more prevalent and how the insurance industry can protect businesses against these new risks.
Insurance Age: 2021 Products Edition
This special edition is brought to you by Insurance Age in association with NMU, HSB and Novidea and explores how technological innovation has, and will continue to be, a catalyst for change within the broker market.
Aviva adds cyber product to Fast Trade
The cover is designed to help small and medium enterprises combat the increasing threat of digital crime.
News analysis: Pandemic boom in cybercrime could spark interest in cyber cover
With the rise in remote working during the Covid crisis – and the increased opportunities for cyber criminals to attack – could brokers see an uptick in interest for cyber insurance from clients?
Blog: Cyber – challenges and opportunities of a fast-evolving market
McLarens cyber expert Nigel Collins shares key insights about this developing sector from the claims space.
Insurance Hound: Most read by brokers in February 2021
Which topics have been sparking brokers’ interest?
The stats: March 2021 - The Acturis Premium Index
The last quarter of 2020 saw premiums continue to rise in most of the product lines featured in the Acturis Commercial Broking Index
Aviva risk report highlights broker role
Insurance Age takes a first look at the Aviva Risk Insights Report which considers Covid-19, Brexit, cyber, climate change and the part of brokers.
Blog: how brokers can protect themselves from cyber threats
With cyber attacks growing in frequency, alongside stricter data regulation, Alex Haynes of CDL explains how brokers can ensure they don’t become victims of cyber criminals.
Biba zones in on resilience in 2021 manifesto
Manifesto includes a number of commitments from the broker trade body, covering areas including underinsurance as a result of the pandemic, IPT, cyber insurance and signposting to help customers access insurance.
Blog: Managing virtual business risk in the fine art market
Covid-19 has resulted in a rapidly evolving risk landscape for fine art organisations. Beazley's Simon Aitchison argues clients need to work closely with their insurance brokers and insurers to identify these new risks the face, and ensure that they have…