Product Hub: Cyber

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Cyber Product Hub. This page hosts all of our cyber product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Welcome to Insurance Age's Cyber Product Hub. This page hosts all of our cyber product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product overview: Cyber

The dotcom boom of the late 1990s shifted everything from banking to shopping online. But, with criminals recognising that there’s money to be made from our online activities, it also saw the birth of the first cyber insurance policies.

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Cyber, click the button below.

DNA Insurance confirms cyber incident

A number of phishing emails were sent from a staff member's account, and Ian Jacob, group chief risk officer of parent firm Aston Lark, says the breach was detected within minutes and no other accounts across the group were compromised.

cyber crime
Research reveals cybersecurity skill gap in insurance

New research from European provider of cloud infrastructure and cloud services, Ionos Cloud, has found that 38% of insurance IT decision makers (IT DMs) admit to their business having a cyber security skills gap, with a third saying this is putting their…

Aviva Webinar Snippets Nick Major Cyber
Video: Risk Insights - the evolving cyber risk

Aviva's interim managing director of commercial insurance, Nick Major explains how cyber attacks are becoming more prevalent and how the insurance industry can protect businesses against these new risks.

Insurance Age: 2021 Products Edition

This special edition is brought to you by Insurance Age in association with NMU, HSB and Novidea and explores how technological innovation has, and will continue to be, a catalyst for change within the broker market.

Biba zones in on resilience in 2021 manifesto

Manifesto includes a number of commitments from the broker trade body, covering areas including underinsurance as a result of the pandemic, IPT, cyber insurance and signposting to help customers access insurance.

Blog: Managing virtual business risk in the fine art market

Covid-19 has resulted in a rapidly evolving risk landscape for fine art organisations. Beazley's Simon Aitchison argues clients need to work closely with their insurance brokers and insurers to identify these new risks the face, and ensure that they have…

