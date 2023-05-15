Insurance Age

RSA looks to add 200 more brokers in a year

RSA has set a target of adding 200 more brokers to its portfolio within the next 12 months according to sales and distribution director, Alex Hardy.

The insurer currently has about 450 brokers which Hardy stated was approximately 15% of the insurance broker market.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference in Manchester last week, Hardy was optimistic about RSA’s achievements since last year’s conference.

He said: “We [RSA] are trying to accelerate the progress we have already made in the past year. Last year I spoke about how we were trying to open our doors to brokers and I believe we have done that. We have been

