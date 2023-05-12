Broking Success: Staying in a positive mindset

Operations director at amb Insurance Services, Peter Lycett, spoke with Sophie Locke-Cooper about why he has remained in insurance, and the importance of getting your culture right.

Profile

amb Insurance Services

GWP: £6m

Headcount: 18

Office(s): One in North Staffordshire

Specialisms: Commercial insurance for the local community

Describe your insurance journey?

I started with The Bollington Group in 2006 as personal insurance consultant before progressing to claims handler.

Then, after around five years, I moved to AA Business Insurance as an insurance adviser, but only for seven months.

In 2012, I jumped to amb Insurance Services and have been there for 11