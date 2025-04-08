Thomas Carroll expands into ‘underserved’ Bristol with new office

Thomas Carroll is set to open its first office in Bristol on 1 May, headed up by Thomas regional director Scott Levett.

Based in Aztec West, the office will also house team members that represent the whole Thomas Carroll Group offering, including employee benefits and health and safety as well as insurance broking.

Levett, (pictured centre) will be joined at the Bristol office by insurance broker Callum Higgins (second right), who scooped Young Broker of the Year award at the 2024 UK Broker Awards, employee benefits consultant Matt Cooper (far right) and health and safety consultant Emma Childs (second left).

