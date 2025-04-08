Insurance Age

Thomas Carroll expands into ‘underserved’ Bristol with new office

Thomas Carroll Bristol team including Scott Levett
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 2 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Thomas Carroll is set to open its first office in Bristol on 1 May, headed up by Thomas regional director Scott Levett.

Based in Aztec West, the office will also house team members that represent the whole Thomas Carroll Group offering, including employee benefits and health and safety as well as insurance broking.

Levett, (pictured centre) will be joined at the Bristol office by insurance broker Callum Higgins (second right), who scooped Young Broker of the Year award at the 2024 UK Broker Awards, employee benefits consultant Matt Cooper (far right) and health and safety consultant Emma Childs (second left).

We

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Yutree outlines plans after MBO

Laura Hancock, managing director of Yutree Insurance has outlined plans for the future following a management buyout, including opening an office in Norwich.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: