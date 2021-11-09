Product Hub: General liability
Welcome to Insurance Age’s General Liability Product Hub. This page hosts all of our general liability product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: General liability
The concept of pooled risk is well-established, with groups coming together to create funds to compensate members suffering a catastrophic loss as far back as the times of the ancient Babylonian empire. Much may have changed since then but this history means that today’s liability insurance market is stable and mature.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The full results can be found here
To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in General liability, click the button below.
Superscript partners with Amazon on business insurance
The insurtech start-up says Amazon Business Prime customers will have access to covers including public liability, employers’ liability, professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers, and office contents & equipment insurance.
Xenia buys two specialist teams from Lloyd's broker PNP
The deal sees the Nexus-owned business expand into the financial and specialty risks market.
In-depth - claims: Covid-19 and employers’ liability
With most employees working from home or furloughed in lockdown, it’s been a quiet year for employers’ liability (EL) claims departments. But, while the slips and trips figures may be down, remote working and the pandemic could be triggers for some new…
CFC bolsters product suites with management liability cover
Firm says the move comes in response to current climate for SMEs
CFC launches micro M&A liability product
CFC said micro M&A transaction liability is an untapped insurance market and a clear opportunity for brokers.
MPs call on government to assume contingent liability for live events
A number of planned events, such as the festival Boomtown, have already been cancelled due to lack of cover as pressure mounts on the government to step in.