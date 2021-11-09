Product Hub: General liability

General liability Hub

Welcome to Insurance Age’s General liability Product Hub. This page hosts all of our general liability product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product overview: General liability

The concept of pooled risk is well-established, with groups coming together to create funds to compensate members suffering a catastrophic loss as far back as the times of the ancient Babylonian empire. Much may have changed since then but this history means that today’s liability insurance market is stable and mature.

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in General liability, click the button below.

Superscript partners with Amazon on business insurance

The insurtech start-up says Amazon Business Prime customers will have access to covers including public liability, employers’ liability, professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers, and office contents & equipment insurance.

In-depth - claims: Covid-19 and employers’ liability

With most employees working from home or furloughed in lockdown, it’s been a quiet year for employers’ liability (EL) claims departments. But, while the slips and trips figures may be down, remote working and the pandemic could be triggers for some new…

