Fairchild: broker deal slowdown highlights need for “fresh approach” to M&A

Andy Fairchild
The mooted decline in broker merger and acquisition activity in the UK means it is the right time to introduce a new approach to deal-making.

That is the view of former Broker Network and Applied Systems Europe CEO Andy Fairchild who this week joined IDEX Consulting to lead the business’s M&A division focusing primarily on broker and MGA deals.

Only yesterday Marshberry reported that Q1 2025 ended with a total of only 19 broking sector transactions, the lowest since the outbreak of Covid [Q2 2020]; and well below the five-year quarterly average of 32.

Long-term approach

“I would argue it is a great time for a fresh approach, which has

