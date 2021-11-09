Product Hub: Small commercial combined
Welcome to Insurance Age’s Small Commercial Combined Product Hub. This page hosts all of our small commercial combined product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.
Product overview: Small commercial combined
Small businesses face a variety of different risks, making insurance a valuable purchase. Providing them with a packaged product that combines all the cover they need gives them the reassurance of protection but also a more streamlined experience if they do need to make a claim that crosses over more than one business line.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.
The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.
The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.
The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.
Rankings: SME
Bronze: Covea
Silver: Aviva
Gold: Arch Insurance
Superscript partners with Amazon on business insurance
The insurtech start-up says Amazon Business Prime customers will have access to covers including public liability, employers’ liability, professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers, and office contents & equipment insurance.
Purbeck launches fresh PGI cover
According to the MGA, the policy was designed as a response to insurers’ requirements of personal guarantees for run off claims.
Take part in the Broker Satisfaction Survey today and share your views on which providers are broker service stars and who needs to improve. The survey closes on 10 September.
Vista targets £50m in GWP within five years
The broker says it is not ruling out acquisitions to reach the £50m target, as it also pledges to become carbon neutral in the next 12 months.
A-Plan sets sights on commercial market
The High Street business, primarily known for personal lines, is targeting to become a top ten commercial broker. Head of the unit, Richard Easterbrook tells Insurance Age about the plans.
“Best result in a decade” for Aviva GI
Focus on simplification, digitisation and broker relationships drives growth for the insurer.
Right Choice buys Moorhouse
The move follows deals to buy Bennetts and the brands Autosaint, Ladybird and First Van.
Video: What the papers say, episode 3
Insurance Age and Applied Systems discuss some of the hottest topics in the broking world at the moment.
Blog: M&A insurance offers brokers growing opportunities in SME
Brokers should consider how many businesses are bought and sold each year as the SME deal insurance space is valued at £1.5bn per year.
In-depth - SMEs: The expectation gap
The pandemic has changed the way many businesses percieve insurance, but, as Sam Barrett reports, brokers are ideally placed to help SMEs get the right covers in place going forward
In-depth - SMEs: All change for small businesses
With retailers turning from physical shops to online sales and the hospitality sector focusing on deliveries and outdoor dining, Sam Barrett looks at how insurance needs have changed in the pandemic
The Blog Spot: An exciting return to local focus
Following reports of a rise in the number of start-up brokers, Ida Axling says it is great to see that the entrepreneurial spirit remains strong in the broking sector.
Towergate launches commercial and property quote and buy scheme
The broker has teamed up with SchemeServe to develop the platform which offers a combined commercial and residential property owners’ scheme.
Polaris reports post-lockdown boost in SME insurance volumes
The organisation says the number of policies traded on its imarket solution reached a record high in March 2021, after volumes dropped in 2020 when businesses closed due to the pandemic.
Weald announces purchase of Cronin Underwood
Acquisition is Weald Insurance’s first deal since becoming an Ethos Broking partner in 2018.
Covéa launches commercial combined product
The offering, targeted at SMEs, is the first in a planned series of fresh products.
In Person: Simon Cooter and Carolyn Callan, Covéa
On the 1st May Simon Cooter effectively handed over the commercial and high net worth director baton at Covea to Carolyn Callan and became in his words ‘minister without portfolio’. At last week’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference…
Fiducia unveils combined liability product
MGA says policy can offer over 500 trades, including builders and engineers, access to a wide range of covers.
QBE launches Business Combined product on Open GI
The policy is now accessible for brokers on the Powerplace and Mobius platforms.