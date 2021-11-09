Small commercial combined Hub

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Small commercial combined Product Hub. This page hosts all of our small commercial combined product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product Hub: Small commercial combined

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Small Commercial Combined Product Hub. This page hosts all of our small commercial combined product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Thumbnail
Product overview: Small commercial combined

Small businesses face a variety of different risks, making insurance a valuable purchase. Providing them with a packaged product that combines all the cover they need gives them the reassurance of protection but also a more streamlined experience if they do need to make a claim that crosses over more than one business line.

Find out more

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market.

The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

The results are spread across four articles which rank insurers and highlight the best providers in the business.

The four pieces show the top ten providers in the major commercial space, across small commercial and niche players, and we also take a deep dive into the high net worth sector and commercial property markets.

The results are exclusively available to Insurance Age subscribers.

 

Rankings: SME

Bronze: Covea

Silver: Aviva

Gold: Arch Insurance

Discover more

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
Thumbnail
Superscript partners with Amazon on business insurance

The insurtech start-up says Amazon Business Prime customers will have access to covers including public liability, employers’ liability, professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers, and office contents & equipment insurance.

Thumbnail
Have your say on insurer performance

Take part in the Broker Satisfaction Survey today and share your views on which providers are broker service stars and who needs to improve. The survey closes on 10 September.

Whitepapers

Richard Easterbrook
A-Plan sets sights on commercial market

The High Street business, primarily known for personal lines, is targeting to become a top ten commercial broker. Head of the unit, Richard Easterbrook tells Insurance Age about the plans.

expectation gap
In-depth - SMEs: The expectation gap

The pandemic has changed the way many businesses percieve insurance, but, as Sam Barrett reports, brokers are ideally placed to help SMEs get the right covers in place going forward

Simon Cooter and Carolyn Callan
In Person: Simon Cooter and Carolyn Callan, Covéa

On the 1st May Simon Cooter effectively handed over the commercial and high net worth director baton at Covea to Carolyn Callan and became in his words ‘minister without portfolio’. At last week’s British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference…

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: