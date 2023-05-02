Insurance Age

Allianz to help brokers with underinsurance concerns

Helping hand
Brokers are requesting additional insurer support on valuations of businesses including SMEs according to director of digital trading at Allianz UK, Helen Bryant.

Describing the year as ‘challenging’, Bryant told Insurance Age that Allianz was educating brokers on how to support clients during the cost of living crisis and ensuring that clients are not underinsured.

The insurer is also encouraging brokers to use a tool on its e-trading system when evaluating customers.

She said: “Brokers were asking us at a broker forum earlier this week whether they could receive any additional support around assisting SMEs and businesses with appropriate valuations.

