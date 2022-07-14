Analysis: The challenge to build back better – as trust in insurance drops

Exclusive research for Insurance Age by Consumer Intelligence has revealed another fall in the public’s trust in the insurance industry.

The survey asked 1055 adults about the change in their sentiment towards the sector over the past 12 months, and 11% detailed having less trust in the industry compared to 3% having more trust (see graph, below).

The age group with the biggest increase in positivity was the 25-34 year old bracket, where 11% of respondents reported enhanced trust. The cohort