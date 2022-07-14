Zego confirms redundancies

A Zego spokesperson commented: “On Monday 11 July, Zego’s CEO, Sten Saar, announced to all employees that regrettably, the company could no longer avoid headcount reductions, and that sadly this meant 17% of the team across various departments would be impacted. This decision was not taken lightly, and largely came as a result of increased economic headwinds experienced since the beginning of this year.

“These headwinds have meant that while Zego continues to grow strongly in 2022, it has also