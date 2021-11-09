Product Hub: Legal expenses

Legal expenses Hub

Welcome to Insurance Age’s Legal expenses Product Hub. This page hosts all of our legal expenses product news and insight to help the market keep abreast of latest developments and to boost their business development strategies.

Product overview: Legal expenses

Just over 100 years ago, the concept of legal expenses protection was born when a French automobile club, Automobile Club de l’Ouest, decided its members deserved some additional services, including protection in case of fines or disputes in the police court.

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Legal expenses, click the button below.

Survey: The future of motor legal expenses

All change in motor LEI: How will products and prices evolve in motor legal expenses insurance after the implementation of the the online injury claim portal? Edward Murray reports on the findings of a joint Insurance Age and Coral Insurance Services…

