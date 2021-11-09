Product Hub: Legal expenses

Broker satisfaction survey

In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.

The full results can be found here

To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Legal expenses, click the button below.

Take part in the survey