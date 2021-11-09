Product Hub: Legal expenses
Product overview: Legal expenses
Just over 100 years ago, the concept of legal expenses protection was born when a French automobile club, Automobile Club de l’Ouest, decided its members deserved some additional services, including protection in case of fines or disputes in the police court.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
Das UK promotes Tony Coram to CEO
Das UK Group has named Tony Coram as its new chief executive officer, succeeding Andrew Burke who is stepping down at the end of this year.
Blog: Why customers are missing out on vital protection
Arc Legal's Tim Mullin discusses why the industry needs to reframe legal expenses insurance and explains what role brokers have to play to help customers.
Allianz offers free legal line for commercial customers
The insurer’s 24/7 telephone service can provide guidance on any business-related legal matter, from employment law to debt recovery and property disputes, as well as advice on Covid-19 related legislation.
Berkeley Alexander develops landlord product
The provider has teamed up with Auto Legal Protection Services for the legal expenses and rent guarantee proposition.
Arag revamps family legal solutions offering
Product now includes a 'dark web' monitoring and ID theft restoration service, which the provider says will "enable brokers to build a truly unique proposition".
Das UK posts profit rise for 2019
The legal expenses provider's COR worsened to 99.2% over the year while GWP fell slightly.
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?
Arag posts turnover rise for 2019
But the business also saw a fall in profits as MD Tony Buss says provider has revised its expectations for 2020 due to the pandemic.
Survey: The future of motor legal expenses
All change in motor LEI: How will products and prices evolve in motor legal expenses insurance after the implementation of the the online injury claim portal? Edward Murray reports on the findings of a joint Insurance Age and Coral Insurance Services…
Survey: The future of motor legal expenses - Beyond the add-on
Coral Insurance’s Will Price on why the industry will need a revamped range of modern legal expenses insurance propositions
C-Quence unveils capacity deal with Zurich
MGA also launches Arag-backed legal expenses cover to its property and casualty product suite.
Karen Beales joins LEI specialist Financial & Legal
Beales was formerly CEO at UK General but stepped down in 2018.
Arc Legal extends landlord legal defence cover
Provider said the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act means landlords now require cover for civil or criminal prosecution.
People Moves Round-up: 13-17 January
Keep up to date with the latest market moves.
Elite Insurance goes into administration
The Gibraltar-based insurer closed to new business in July 2017.
Legal Protection Group secures capacity deal with Alwyn Insurance Company
HDI Global Specialty stopped providing capacity for the MGA, which lists Arron Banks' Eldon Insurance Services as a major shareholder, in February this year.
Markel not going into broking following Caunce O'Hara deal
Divisional MD, Neil Galjaard, says Markel will retain the Caunce O'Hara brand and keep all twelve staff, after buying the broker's contractor and freelancer business.
AmTrust International buys Legal Insurance Management Group
Business will work alongside AmTrust subsidiary Arc Legal.
InsurTech launches LEI business risk protection product
InsurTech Futures: Epoq Legal has made the add-on, which is designed for SMEs, available across the broker market.
Elite proposes solvency scheme to avoid liquidation
Gibraltarian insurer warns liquidation would be costly for creditors and could delay claims payments.
Lamp’s proposed liquidation sparks debate on insurer stability and ratings
Members of the legal expenses market believe that brokers should look at more than just a firm’s rating when trying to find insurance, referencing location, stability and capital adequacy ratio.
IGI unveils intellectual property product
Insurer says policy will complement its legal expenses offering.
Abbey Legal becomes Markel Legal Expenses Insurance
Firm hopes that it will streamline the client experience.