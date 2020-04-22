Catlin calls on industry to repair reputation following Covid-19 response

Exclusive: Stephen Catlin slams "unfortunate" lack of sympathy to policyholders in messages from the sector and pushes back at claim that the industry steering group on pandemic response is a PR gimmick.

Stephen Catlin, chairman and CEO of Convex, has called on the insurance industry to work together to find a solution for how to deal with future pandemics.

It was reported yesterday (21 April) that Catlin is chairing a steering group made up of UK insurance industry leaders which aims to ensure that the sector can better respond going forward.

“As you can imagine actually getting competing brokers and competing providers to work together isn’t the easiest thing in the world to achieve,” Catlin told Insurance Age.

He added: “But there are times where we are much stronger working together than we are competing. There’s plenty of time to compete later on, but at the moment we need to work together to find solutions.”

The steering group is made up of a number of industry heavyweights representing insurers, brokers and reinsurance brokers.

Catlin explained that he did not expect it to stay the same, adding: “We need some direct distribution involved, specifically those working in the SME market, which is where the big issues are.”

The industry has been widely criticised for its response to Covid-19, particularly in relation to business interruption claims.

In addition, the Association of British Insurers was slammed for the tone of its messaging around BI claims.

Reputation

Catlin noted that he was worried about the industry’s reputation, stating: “The most unfortunate thing has been communications that have not been thought through properly.

“A lack of sympathy to the policyholders and the predicaments in which they find themselves is at best unfortunate.

“We need to repair that and recognise that the whole world is under duress and so are individual policyholders.”

He urged the industry to reflect on the crisis and try to help where possible. But he added that he sympathised with CEOs of big insurers, stating they will have many challenges to deal with at the moment.

“And please don’t read into this that I think there should be retrospective coverage, because I don’t,” Catlin continued.

“The industry would go bust. That doesn’t help the government or the tax payer or the policyholder.”

Gimmick

Following the news of the steering group, insurance consultancy Mactavish argued that it believed the group will “become little more than a PR gimmick”.

Mactavish CEO Bruce Hepburn said: “In terms of pandemics, SARS and MERS means the industry has had ‘trial runs’ to learn from, but still it failed to make itself sufficiently relevant to this crisis.

“The sector has failed in its response to Coronavirus and by the time this new steering group makes any recommendations, thousands of businesses will have gone bust. It’s a cynical ploy and PR gimmick to help draw attention away from its failings unless it focuses more on how it can help right now.”

In response, Catlin stated: “We’ve got better things to do with our lives than get involved in PR gimmicks. We’re here to try to find workable solutions to the benefit of everybody.”

Frustration

According to Catlin, the idea for the group came about “fairly recently” and he took on the job of chairman with “a degree of fear and trepidation”.

“I was getting frustrated personally that the industry was not getting on the front foot in trying to find solutions for the future,” Catlin continued.

“I’m chairman of the advisory board to Pool Re so I had some idea as to what they’re up to. They were keen to have somebody leading the charge for the industry to see what we can do.”

The idea of a Pandemic Re, a similar type solution as Pool Re, has been floating around in the market for some time now.

Catlin stated that Pool Re, which has been going for 26 years, has a lot of experience with working with the government on similar challenges, which the group would benefit from.

But he added that the steering group will look at a number of different solutions, and that realistically it hoped to have reached a conclusion by the end of the year.

“As is always the case, the devil’s in the detail. It’s easy to talk about these things conceptually, it’s much more difficult to execute,” he continued.

According to the chairman, the aim of the group is to work with the government proactively so that the sector will be equipped to deal with future pandemics.

