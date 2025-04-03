Ardonagh Advisory buys ALP Holdings in Liverpool

Ardonagh Advisory has bought ALP Holdings, including its wholly owned subsidiary, Letton Percival.

Ardonagh confirmed that the team of 17 at the Liverpool-based firm will continue to operate under the leadership of directors John Leaver and Andrew Leaver.

RelatedArdonagh Advisory opens 2025 M&A account with Anderson & Co M&A market will be busy but less frenzied in 2025, says Ardonagh boss Bayles

Letton Percival lists its specialisms as including commercial insurance, private clients business and overseas removals insurance. According to its website, the broker has been offering the latter for