Saga unveils broking and underwriting results ahead of Ageas deal completion

Saga’s insurance broking arm reported a total earned underlying profit before tax of £14.4m in 2024 (2023: £39.8m) in its final full year results before it completes a new distribution partnership with Ageas.

The deal was signed at the end of 2024, at the same time the over 50s specialist Saga finalised the sale of its underwriting business, Acromas Insurance Company, to the same insurer.

Saga said the work to transition to the new 20-year motor and home insurance partnership [with Ageas] is on track for the new arrangement to go live in Q4 2025; the sale of the insurance underwriting business, is also on track and expected to complete in Q2 2025, subject to regulatory approval.

Challenging environment