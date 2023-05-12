Time to “bust that lack of talent myth”, says Idex Consulting CEO

The CEO of Idex Consulting, Matt Green, has stressed that there is no lack of talent in the insurance industry, and that recruitment challenges often lie with employers.

Speaking at the recruitment session at the 2023 British Insurance Brokers’ Association conference in Manchester this week, Green warned that businesses are creating complications around wanting staff to work in the office while candidates want to work in a hybrid manner.

We’ve got candidates coming to us saying they want a new job but don’t want to be working in the office. Matt Green, Idex Consulting

He said: “If you have walked around the conference, then you can see the quality of