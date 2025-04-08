Insurance Age

Aviva reports 18% increase in ghost broking frauds in 2024

Aviva detected an 18% increase in ghost-brokered policies and linked an additional 8,600 cases to open investigations into known ghost broking cases in 2024.

In total the insurer reported the number of fraudulent insurance applications nearly doubled from 2023, to more than 98,000.

These figures follow those reported by Action Fraud which received 817 reports of ghost broking in 2024, a 24% increase on the previous year. It also received 179 reports of social media car insurance scams in 2024, double as many as the year before.

In November last year Aviva found one in three young drivers had purchased car insurance from ghost brokers selling invalid or

