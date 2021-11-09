Product Hub: Financial lines
Product overview: Financial lines
Running a business or providing professional advice comes with responsibilities, with individuals personally accountable for any mistakes they make. As both accountability and litigation has increased over the years, the financial lines insurance market has given these individuals the confidence they need to operate.Find out more
Broker satisfaction survey
In 2021 Insurance Age undertook its largest ever survey of UK brokers in order to assess the quality of insurer service across the market. The Broker Satisfaction Survey covers 11 business lines in total and accessed more than 7,000 data points, making it one of the biggest surveys in the broker community.
The full results can be found here
To share your thoughts on who the best insurers are in Financial lines, click the button below.
COP 26: Sunak will force UK firms to publish net zero plans
Financial institutions and companies listed in the UK will have to produce plans highlighting how they will transition to net zero.
People Moves: 13-17 September 2021
Keep up to date with the latest people moves.
Pen Underwriting builds out D&O capacity
The Gallagher-owned MGA has appointed Neil Bowdrey as head of D&O.
D&O specialist MGA Rising Edge set for "imminent" launch
Provider to bring new capacity to the London Market at a time of "unprecedented upheaval" in the D&O sector, with the aim to reinvent the way the industry operates.
Increases in insolvencies, cyber-attacks and litigation named as top threats for D&Os
AGCS says the pandemic has made the D&O insurance market an increasingly difficult space, with more insolvencies predicted for the first half of 2021.
Blog: Professional indemnity - Was 2020 the eye of the storm?
MGB’s Nick Bender considers the evolution of the PI market and predicts how the space will look in future.
Superscript partners with Amazon on business insurance
The insurtech start-up says Amazon Business Prime customers will have access to covers including public liability, employers’ liability, professional indemnity, cyber, directors and officers, and office contents & equipment insurance.
Blog: Why brokers need to think about intellectual property insurance
CFC's Maddi Brown discusses the need for SMEs to protect themselves amid a rise in the number of disputes as larger companies allege IP infringements in the hope that their smaller target won’t have the resource with which to defend itself.