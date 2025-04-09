Newbie News: Taurus Risk
Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.What is your insurance background?
I’ve been in the insurance industry for nine years. I started on the Willis Towers Watson graduate programme straight out of university. Before that I did the summer internship programme with them, and being successful gave me a spot on the grad scheme, contingent on getting a degree. So that was a great start, loved it. I actually came off the grad scheme pretty quickly because I wanted to stay with the first team I rotated into, which was treaty reinsurance.
Ne
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
Biba launches MGA capacity guide
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.
Saga unveils broking and underwriting results ahead of Ageas deal completion
Saga’s insurance broking arm reported a total earned underlying profit before tax of £14.4m in 2024 (2023: £39.8m) in its final full year results before it completes a new distribution partnership with Ageas.
Fairchild: broker deal slowdown highlights need for “fresh approach” to M&A
The mooted decline in broker merger and acquisition activity in the UK means it is the right time to introduce a new approach to deal-making.
NIC rises and Payrolling of Benefits - challenges and opportunities for insurance brokers
In the final part of a series on the fallout from the 2024 Budget, PKF Littlejohn’s Liam Condron looks at the rise in employer National Insurance Contributions and introduction of the Mandatory Payrolling of Benefits regime, and analyses what these changes mean for insurance intermediaries.
Thomas Carroll expands into ‘underserved’ Bristol with new office
Thomas Carroll is set to open its first office in Bristol on 1 May, headed up by Thomas regional director Scott Levett.
Ex-Erskine Murray boss takes MGA NED role
The former Erskine Murray Insurance Brokers owner and CEO Tom Bartleet has been appointed to non-executive director at MGA Qlaims.
Aviva reports 18% increase in ghost broking frauds in 2024
Aviva detected an 18% increase in ghost-brokered policies and linked an additional 8,600 cases to open investigations into known ghost broking cases in 2024.
Partners& rebrands Scottish broker MacDonald Group
Scottish broker MacDonald Group is rebranding to Partners& following its acquisition in 2022.