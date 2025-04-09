Insurance Age

Newbie News: Taurus Risk

Thomas Beckett, founder of Taurus Risk.
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 6 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.

What is your insurance background?

I’ve been in the insurance industry for nine years. I started on the Willis Towers Watson graduate programme straight out of university. Before that I did the summer internship programme with them, and being successful gave me a spot on the grad scheme, contingent on getting a degree. So that was a great start, loved it. I actually came off the grad scheme pretty quickly because I wanted to stay with the first team I rotated into, which was treaty reinsurance.

Ne

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Broker

Biba launches MGA capacity guide

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a guide to help its members access the capacity of managing general agents, in response to member demand.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: