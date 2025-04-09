Newbie News: Taurus Risk

Thomas Beckett, co-founder of Taurus Risk, tells Insurance Age how he started the business and how he aims to grow the broker and find its niche.

What is your insurance background?

I’ve been in the insurance industry for nine years. I started on the Willis Towers Watson graduate programme straight out of university. Before that I did the summer internship programme with them, and being successful gave me a spot on the grad scheme, contingent on getting a degree. So that was a great start, loved it. I actually came off the grad scheme pretty quickly because I wanted to stay with the first team I rotated into, which was treaty reinsurance.

