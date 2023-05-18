Industry must work together to tackle recruitment challenges - Davies Group

Director of Davies Learning Solutions at Davies Group, Carolyn Blunt, has urged the insurance industry to come together to help tackle recruitment challenges.

Speaking at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association Conference 2023 on 10 and 11 May, Blunt told Insurance Age: “We have all got to take some responsibility. The industry has got to get together and promote the industry.”

Blunt continued: “Davies has something called the Insurance Sector Apprenticeship Task Force, which brings together our biggest employers like Aviva, Aon, Marsh, NFU and Zurich.

We have all got to take some responsibility. The industry has got to get together and promote