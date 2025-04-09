Covea returns to profit as GWP drops

Covea Insurance has reported profit after tax of £32.9m, swinging out of the red, for the year ended 31 December 2024.

The profit followed a period of loss for Covea as it posted an £87.3m deficit for 2023, although that was a 40% improvement on the £145.5m shortfall in 2022.

It revealed a technical account result that amounted to £0.8m, a significant increase of £143.3m compared to 2023.

The improvement of the performance was driven by both personal and commercial lines primarily due to loss ratio improvements over the year as well as the simplification of the operating model, it detailed.

Total investment return