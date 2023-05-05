Manchester, Liverpool and the buoyant North West are under the spotlight

As we put Covid-19 behind us, Sophie Locke-Cooper discovers brokers in the North West are positive about the prospects of the local market despite worldwide economic challenges such as inflation and UK-wide issues such as recruitment and talent retention

When you think of finance and the North West of England, your mind wonders to Manchester. And with some justification, given that a recent study by UK trading company CMC Markets ranked Salford in Greater Manchester as the city with the second largest finance centre in the UK based on number of finance and insurance businesses as a percentage of total firms.

Salford has 1,450 financial services businesses out of a total 10,910 companies overall

Indeed, Salford has 1,450 financial