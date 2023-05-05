Manchester, Liverpool and the buoyant North West are under the spotlight
As we put Covid-19 behind us, Sophie Locke-Cooper discovers brokers in the North West are positive about the prospects of the local market despite worldwide economic challenges such as inflation and UK-wide issues such as recruitment and talent retention
When you think of finance and the North West of England, your mind wonders to Manchester. And with some justification, given that a recent study by UK trading company CMC Markets ranked Salford in Greater Manchester as the city with the second largest finance centre in the UK based on number of finance and insurance businesses as a percentage of total firms.1,450
Salford has 1,450 financial services businesses out of a total 10,910 companies overall
Indeed, Salford has 1,450 financial
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
FCA sets out whistleblower commitments
The Financial Conduct Authority has unveiled a series of actions to boost whistleblowers’ confidence.
Biba seeking new HNW schemes provider due to Home & Legacy closure
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association is searching for a new high-net-worth schemes provider, and will be ‘seeking tenders from alternative providers’ in light of Allianz planning to put Home & Legacy into run-off.
People Moves: 2 – 5 May 2023
Keep up-to-date with personnel moves within the insurance industry.
Ecclesiastical appoints underwriting director from Aviva
Ecclesiastical Insurance has hired Marc Lewis as underwriting director for the UK.
SRG adds to MGA offering with medical professional liability specialist
Specialist Risk Group has bought London and Gibraltar-based The Medical Professional Liability Company.
Howden Group posts M&A cash spend
Documents show how much the broking group spent in cash on UK deals, including Aston Lark and A-Plan.
Das LEI posts £7.3m loss but swings back to underwriting profit
Das Legal Expenses Insurance Company has reported a comprehensive loss of £7.3m for 2022 driven by its investment performance, as the insurer grew and returned to underwriting profit.
Allianz Commercial grows broker-facing team with two appointments
Allianz Commercial has promoted two broker segment managers tasked with growing its broker business in the UK.