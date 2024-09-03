Insurance Age

The stats: Q2 2024 – Commercial combined and combined liability premiums fall for first time in three years

down arrows
The smallest index movement since Q2 2021 suggests the commercial lines market is starting to become more competitive again, as Ida Axling reports.

Average commercial lines premiums have continued to rise in the second quarter of 2024, but the rate of growth is showing signs of slowing down, according to the latest Commercial Broking Index from Acturis.

The value of the index, which represents the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, has increased by 3.1% compared with the same quarter in 2023.

