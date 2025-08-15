Lloyd & Whyte Group grows again in 2024 with three deals and a sale

Somerset-based Lloyd & Whyte Group grew turnover by 5.9% in 2024, in a year it made three acquisitions and returned to pre-tax profit with a sale.

Turnover reached £50.79m, up from £47.93m in 2023.

The trio of purchases during 2024 consisted of a book of business from travel insurance broker Salt Insurance in February; holiday home and household insurance broker Boshers snapped up in April; and commercial broker Clearbroking in December.

The directors look forward to a successful and profitable 2025 and beyond as the organic and acquisitive growth strategies continue to be delivered

Insurance Age previously reported there was no cost for the