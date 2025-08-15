 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Lloyd & Whyte Group grows again in 2024 with three deals and a sale

Money

Somerset-based Lloyd & Whyte Group grew turnover by 5.9% in 2024, in a year it made three acquisitions and returned to pre-tax profit with a sale.

Turnover reached £50.79m, up from £47.93m in 2023.

The trio of purchases during 2024 consisted of a book of business from travel insurance broker Salt Insurance in February; holiday home and household insurance broker Boshers snapped up in April; and commercial broker Clearbroking in December.

The directors look forward to a successful and profitable 2025 and beyond as the organic and acquisitive growth strategies continue to be delivered

Insurance Age previously reported there was no cost for the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Sam Franks
Broker Expo 2025 Countdown: Beazley’s Sam Franks

As we count down to Broker Expo in October, we caught up with Sam Franks, country manager and head of partner engagement – UK and Ireland – at exhibitor Beazley, who explains how it can work with brokers to help clients build their resilience in an uncertain environment.

Growth coins plants
PremFina leaders tackle growth, profitability and regulation changes

As PremFina restructures for “the next stage of the journey”, chief product and revenue officer Laura Sweetman and chief strategy officer Danielle Medhurst share how it will partner with brokers en route to reaching profitability by the end of June next year and £1.9bn in premium finance volume by 2027.

Jordan Walker, founder of Activate Insurance Broker
Newbie News: Activate Insurance Broker

Jordan Walker founded Activate Insurance Broker which launched on 1 August. Looking to scale the business through niche areas he explains why going the directly authorised route was right for him.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: