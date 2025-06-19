Car premium drops continue as prices hit two-year low
Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 3% in the last three months, taking the annual decline to 16%, according to research by Confused and WTW.
The latest quarterly drop took the average price in May to £757, the lowest point in two years. It also meant premiums have now fallen by £238, or almost a quarter (24%), since prices peaked at £995 in December 2023.
Average premiums have continued to retreat from an all-time high in 2023Tim Rourke, WTW
Drivers aged between 17 and 19 experienced the greatest price falls compared to other age groups. The cohort benefited from the biggest drop in prices in more than 10 years, with a substantial 27%
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Allianz confirms broker commitment amid job losses
Allianz has promised no disruption to the way it serves brokers and reiterated its long-term commitment to the sector as it goes through the process of cutting 650 jobs in the UK.
Folgate ramps up e-trade limit for landlords products
Folgate Underwriting has extended its landlords Acturis and extranet e-trade products to plug the e-trade gap with sums insured up to £20m.
Allianz confirms 650 job cuts in UK
Allianz is to cut 650 jobs in the UK, just over 10% of its workforce, by the end of 2025.
Lycetts to invest more in technology, with opportunities in softening market – Barclay
Ian Barclay, CEO of Lycetts, told Insurance Age the broker is investing in technology whilst keeping face-to-face relationships with clients, as he sees opportunities in a softening market.
Clear strikes deal for Surrey-based CR Toogood & Co
Clear Group has bought £14.5m gross written premium commercial broker CR Toogood & Co.
Aviva launches Accept Quote functionality in mid-market push
Aviva has launched its Accept Quote functionality with brokers now able to accept regionally traded mid-market new business quotes and hold cover at the touch of a button.
Liberty Specialty Markets creates director of UK retail role in restructure
Liberty Specialty Markets has named Dermot Walsh, currently head of commercial property, as director of UK retail.
Atec buys Moorhouse from Lucida
Atec Group, owner of digital niche personal lines broker Ceta and managing general agent Arkel, has added to its stable and moved into the SME market buying Moorhouse from Lucida.