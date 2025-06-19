 Skip to main content
Car premium drops continue as prices hit two-year low

Comprehensive car insurance premiums fell by 3% in the last three months, taking the annual decline to 16%, according to research by Confused and WTW.

The latest quarterly drop took the average price in May to £757, the lowest point in two years. It also meant premiums have now fallen by £238, or almost a quarter (24%), since prices peaked at £995 in December 2023.

Average premiums have continued to retreat from an all-time high in 2023Tim Rourke, WTW

Drivers aged between 17 and 19 experienced the greatest price falls compared to other age groups. The cohort benefited from the biggest drop in prices in more than 10 years, with a substantial 27%

