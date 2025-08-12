Three more deals for DR&P

DR&P Group has taken “significant control” of IFS Risk Solutions, Treelyn (Insurance Services) and Umbrella IS, pushing the firm up the most active buyer ranking, Insurance Age can reveal.

Filings at Companies House show the deal for IFS went through on 31 March followed by Treelyn on 20 June. In both cases, DR&P owns more than 75% of the shares.

The move by Umbrella Insurance Services on 11 July put DR&P in the position of having more than 25%, but not more than 50%, of the shares.

This is the same level as the investment in West Yorkshire-based Spedding Goldthorpe (Brokers), reported last week, that completed on 1 July.

Doncaster-based IFS, founded in 2016 as an appointed