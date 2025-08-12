Three more deals for DR&P
DR&P Group has taken “significant control” of IFS Risk Solutions, Treelyn (Insurance Services) and Umbrella IS, pushing the firm up the most active buyer ranking, Insurance Age can reveal.
Filings at Companies House show the deal for IFS went through on 31 March followed by Treelyn on 20 June. In both cases, DR&P owns more than 75% of the shares.
The move by Umbrella Insurance Services on 11 July put DR&P in the position of having more than 25%, but not more than 50%, of the shares.
This is the same level as the investment in West Yorkshire-based Spedding Goldthorpe (Brokers), reported last week, that completed on 1 July.Brands
Doncaster-based IFS, founded in 2016 as an appointed
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
SRG signs up to buy City Quarter Brokers
Specialist Risk Group has revealed an agreement to buy City Quarter Brokers with the deal subject to regulatory approval.
Somerset Bridge pivots to MGA-only model after reaching profit in 2024
Somerset Bridge Group swung to £14.4m post-tax profit in 2024 following years of losses after being bought by Arch Reinsurance in 2021.
Howden reprices around $4.1bn debt, saving $8m a year
Howden Group has confirmed a debt repricing of around $4.1bn (£3.05bn), saving approximately $8m a year, in a transaction that completed on 8 August.
ABI calculates subsidence claims topped £150m in H1
Subsidence-related insurance claims totalled £153m in the first half of 2025, the Association of British Insurers has confirmed.
JMG makes major MGA move with latest buy
JMG Group has bought professional and financial lines specialist managing general agent XS Assure, Insurance Age can reveal.
Rokstone-owned Novus adds Collinson to warranty and affinity panel
Novus Underwriting, part of managing general agent Rokstone, has partnered with Collinson Insurance for its annually renewable warranty products.
Brokers voice mounting underinsurance worries in non-standard market
A survey by Prestige Underwriting has revealed an uptick among brokers concerned about non-standard customers risking underinsurance.
Hiscox launches sexual molestation liability cover
Hiscox has launched sexual molestation liability cover and confirmed the appointment of Harriet Turner to its London Market business to lead the new product, expanding its existing range of casualty products.