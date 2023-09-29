Gallagher
Founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher has grown to be one of the leading insurance brokerage, risk management, and human capital consultant companies in the world. With significant reach internationally, the organisation employs over 34,000 people and our global network provides services in more than 130 countries.
People Moves: 25 – 29 September 2023
People Moves: 25 – 29 September 2023
Gallagher snaps up leisure and holiday broker Lifesure Group
Gallagher has gained ‘additional scale’ in the leisure sector following the purchase of a specialist broker.
Gallagher unveils new retail cyber head Sam Cheshire
Gallagher has appointed Sam Cheshire as head of cyber for its UK & Ireland retail division.
Stuart Reid adds MGA to his NED portfolio
Insurtech MGA, Qlaims, has recruited Stuart Reid as a non-executive director.
Canadian brokers praise ‘fantastic leader’ Storah ahead of move to become Aviva UK CEO
UK and Irish insurance brokers can expect their new local Aviva CEO to be an ‘enabler’ who ’understands the importance of strong broker relationships,’ according to their counterparts in Canada.
Ex-Ardonagh and Gallagher leader Mark Mugge moves from Lucida to Optio
Mark Mugge has left motor specialist broker Lucida Group to be chief financial officer of managing general agent Optio Group.
My Perfect Broker Week: Gallagher’s Debbie Moss
To tie in with the first-ever UK Broker Week, we asked our speakers to outline what their perfect working week would look like. Here are the answers from Debbie Moss, the managing director of Coventry for Gallagher.
Gallagher's organic growth hits 11%
Gallagher has posted 11% organic growth for the second quarter of 2023 in its UK & Ireland retail division.
Pen spins out UK financial lines and liability arm with Manchester as chair
Managing general agent Pen Underwriting has today announced some changes to its structure, which sees Manchester Underwriting Management founder and CEO Charles Manchester become chair of a new division.
People Moves: 24 – 28 July 2023
People Moves: 24 – 28 July 2023
Interview: Andrew Cunis, Gallagher – Growing for gold
Andrew Cunis, managing director of private clients at Gallagher, shares how the offering has grown to £100m of gross written premium, and the firm's goal of 10% year-on-year organic growth.
Gallagher NED chair Sue Langley awarded a Damehood
Gallagher UK’s non-executive chair Sue Langley was awarded a Damehood in King Charles’s Birthday Honours list at the weekend for services to both financial services and public service.
Brokers should push for 12-month BI indemnity periods to be extended
The 12-month indemnity period in business interruption insurance cover should be consigned to history and replaced with a minimum 18- to 24-month one as standard.
The next Insurance Age Broker Breakfast will take place on Wednesday 14 June in Bristol.
NFU Mutual, Gallagher, Markel and Skyline Partners team up on pioneering product for dairy farmers
A quartet of specialists have joined forces to create the UK’s first parametric heat-stress insurance for dairy farmers.
People Moves: 15 – 19 May 2023
People Moves: 15 – 19 May 2023
Gallagher firm business model challenged amid FCA property commission crackdown
Gallagher-owned Artex could find its business model in the UK property sector challenged after the latest regulatory crackdown, it was claimed.
Manchester, Liverpool and the buoyant North West are under the spotlight
As we put Covid-19 behind us, Sophie Locke-Cooper discovers brokers in the North West are positive about the prospects of the local market despite worldwide economic challenges such as inflation and UK-wide issues such as recruitment and talent retention.
People Moves: 2 – 5 May 2023
People Moves: 2 – 5 May 2023
Gallagher reveals retail and specialty organic growth
Gallagher’s UK & Ireland retail division achieved 7% organic growth in the first quarter of 2023, the global broking giant has revealed.
In Depth: High net worth – is prestige motor starting to lose its appeal?
Despite Covéa's recent withdrawal from the executive motor space, Martin Friel discovers there is still interest in insuring HNW wheels.
M&A slips back from 2021 record to £4bn in 2022
Imas has calculated that the value of UK general insurance distribution M&A dropped to £4bn in 2022 from £5.6bn in 2021, Insurance Age can reveal.
Chaucer warns on underinsurance with construction costs at record highs
With rebuild costs 10.4% higher than a year ago, an average property insurance policy set to cover £1m could now be short for the full rebuild value, Chaucer has warned.
James Kent promoted to group role with Tom Wakefield named Gallagher Re CEO
Gallagher has promoted James Kent to CEO of global insurance strategic relationships, with Tom Wakefield succeeding him as CEO of Gallagher Re after a transition period.