Founded by Arthur J. Gallagher in Chicago in 1927, Gallagher has grown to be one of the leading insurance brokerage, risk management, and human capital consultant companies in the world. With significant reach internationally, the organisation employs over 34,000 people and our global network provides services in more than 130 countries.



Gallagher features in the Insurance Age Top 75 UK Brokers listing, Insurance Age Top 50 Insurance Brokers in Personal Lines listing, and the Insurance Age Top 100 Insurance Brokers 2021 listing. Find out what other companies made the cut.