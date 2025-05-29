The stats: Q1 2025 sees commercial rates flattening, as experts predict market softening
Property owners and fleet premiums continue to rise but at a slower pace, while combined liability rates dip into negative figures in Q1 2025, according to the Acturis Commercial Broking Index. Ida Axling reports.
The commercial lines market has continued to grow in the first quarter of 2025, but the signs that rates are beginning to soften are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.
The latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, revealed that the cost of commercial insurance rose by 3% in Q1 2025 compared to the same quarter last year.!function(e,n,i,s){var d="InfogramEmbeds";var o=e.getElementsByTagName(n)[0];if(window[d]&
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Broker
National brokers lead the way on climate guidance with regional firms lagging
Two-thirds of regional and provincial brokers do not provide any climate-related guidance to clients, according to research by Ecclesiastical, while the same amount (65%) of national brokers do so, Insurance Age can reveal.
Meet the MGA: Arkel
Chief underwriting officer Kris Lee outlines why data and people are key to Arkel’s success, none more than recent recruits Matthew Donaldson and Steve Lewis, and how its ‘dream team’ will take it to new heights in a ‘pivotal’ 2025 as it aims to become a multi-line, digitally led £100m MGA.
Cotty eyes Bristol becoming Thomas Carroll’s largest region
Gareth Cotty, group chief commercial officer at Thomas Carroll, details the agility in being independent, opportunities for the Bristol office to become its largest region, and notes further buys and office expansions are not off the table.
Motor MGA faces uncertain future after Accredited does not renew binder
CPD Underwriting Solutions has become one of the latest motor MGAs to face an uncertain future due to the withdrawal of capacity.
Leicester-based broker strikes first acquisition
GOAT Insurance has purchased the full book of business from IGG Insurance, marking its first buy.
Superscript partners with Toolstation
Digital insurance broker Superscript has teamed up with Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies, to deliver the retailer’s customers access to a new insurance offering.
MyFirst CEO on social media opportunities and Gymshark founder taking a share
James Noble, CEO and founder of MyFirst, is aiming to create a brand every young person in the UK will know in three to five years by focusing on social media, and Gymshark founder Lewis Morgan has taken a 15% share of the business.
FSCS confirms no broker levy for 2025/26
The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has confirmed there will be no 2025/26 levy for the general insurance distribution class in which brokers sit.