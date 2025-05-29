Insurance Age

The stats: Q1 2025 sees commercial rates flattening, as experts predict market softening

flat tyre
    • Ida Axling

    • Indicative reading time: 8 minutes

Property owners and fleet premiums continue to rise but at a slower pace, while combined liability rates dip into negative figures in Q1 2025, according to the Acturis Commercial Broking Index. Ida Axling reports.

The commercial lines market has continued to grow in the first quarter of 2025, but the signs that rates are beginning to soften are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

The latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, revealed that the cost of commercial insurance rose by 3% in Q1 2025 compared to the same quarter last year.

Kris Lee
Meet the MGA: Arkel

Chief underwriting officer Kris Lee outlines why data and people are key to Arkel’s success, none more than recent recruits Matthew Donaldson and Steve Lewis, and how its ‘dream team’ will take it to new heights in a ‘pivotal’ 2025 as it aims to become a multi-line, digitally led £100m MGA.

tool-belt
Superscript partners with Toolstation

Digital insurance broker Superscript has teamed up with Toolstation, one of the UK’s largest suppliers of tools, accessories and building supplies, to deliver the retailer’s customers access to a new insurance offering.

