The stats: Q1 2025 sees commercial rates flattening, as experts predict market softening

Property owners and fleet premiums continue to rise but at a slower pace, while combined liability rates dip into negative figures in Q1 2025, according to the Acturis Commercial Broking Index. Ida Axling reports.

The commercial lines market has continued to grow in the first quarter of 2025, but the signs that rates are beginning to soften are becoming increasingly difficult to overlook.

The latest Acturis Commercial Broking Index, representing the average premium in a typical commercial book of business, revealed that the cost of commercial insurance rose by 3% in Q1 2025 compared to the same quarter last year.

