UK motor insurers to break even this year and dip into red in 2026, says EY

EY has revised its forecast for the UK motor insurance market this year suggesting insurers will break even with a net combined ratio of 100%.

The figure for 2025 has improved slightly from EY’s initial forecast of 101.6% made last December.

However, rolling out their first prediction for 2026, the consultants warned the market would return to loss-making territory with a 107% NCR due to escalating claims costs outpacing price increases.

Lower premiums charged during the first half of this year are set to impact the bottom line.

The expectations follow on from UK motor insurers making a profit in 2024 for the first time since 2021.

