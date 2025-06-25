 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

UK motor insurers to break even this year and dip into red in 2026, says EY

car-park-motor-fleet

EY has revised its forecast for the UK motor insurance market this year suggesting insurers will break even with a net combined ratio of 100%.

The figure for 2025 has improved slightly from EY’s initial forecast of 101.6% made last December.

However, rolling out their first prediction for 2026, the consultants warned the market would return to loss-making territory with a 107% NCR due to escalating claims costs outpacing price increases.

Lower premiums charged during the first half of this year are set to impact the bottom line.

The expectations follow on from UK motor insurers making a profit in 2024 for the first time since 2021.

EY

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

timestamp
Blog: Counting up the commercial longevity

Which is longer: the average tenure of a FTSE 100 CEO or that of a commercial insurance leader? Emmanuel Kenning calculates the numbers and finds a surprisingly short job-title occupancy in the sector.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: