 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Close Brothers to cut broker relationships in personal lines pull back

scissors

Close Brothers has confirmed it will exit some broker relationships over the next year as it pivots away from personal lines premium finance to focus on commercial business.

The provider detailed the partial withdrawal would affect brokers that do not have a commercial lines focus. It calculated this would hit around 120 relationships, 10% of its 1,200 total.

Close had a premium finance loan book of £958m as at 31 January 2025, split between personal lines (£441m) and commercial lines (£517m).

As outlined previously, my priorities remain to simplify the group, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. This decision brings us closer to a more

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Commercial

deal tags
JMG strikes 50th deal

JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.

Brendan Devine_Atec Group - November 2023
Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group

In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.

Superscript CEO Chris Barclay
Interview: Superscript CEO Chris Barclay

Newly appointed Superscript CEO Chris Barclay tells Jonathan Swift about its plans to enter motor, reduce the number of insurers it works with and treble in size to over £100m GWP after shaking off its insurtech tag to become a truly digital insurance broker.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: