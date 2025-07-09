Close Brothers to cut broker relationships in personal lines pull back
Close Brothers has confirmed it will exit some broker relationships over the next year as it pivots away from personal lines premium finance to focus on commercial business.
The provider detailed the partial withdrawal would affect brokers that do not have a commercial lines focus. It calculated this would hit around 120 relationships, 10% of its 1,200 total.
Close had a premium finance loan book of £958m as at 31 January 2025, split between personal lines (£441m) and commercial lines (£517m).
As outlined previously, my priorities remain to simplify the group, improve operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth. This decision brings us closer to a more
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Interview: Georgina Davis, head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich
In her first interview since taking up the post of head of regional market for the Midlands, South West and Wales at Zurich, Georgina Davis tells Insurance Age about the goal of smashing the 30% growth target and her route to the “coming home” role.
JMG strikes 50th deal
JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.
Cheesbrough outlines M&A and tech plans as Movo enters ‘2.0’ growth phase
The Movo Group of Companies is poised to enter a new period of M&A activity and member sign-up following the sale of a majority equity stake to AUB in October 2024.
Interview: Brendan Devine, CEO of Atec Group
In his five years as CEO of Atec Group Brendan Devine has led the business to more than double policy numbers and profit organically, now having struck its first acquisition buying Moorhouse last month he explains how it will triple in size over the next five years.
Broker pot FSCS compensation ticks up to over £700,000
Claims against the general insurance distribution class, in which brokers sit, resulted in the Financial Services Compensation Scheme paying out £722,000 in the year ended 31 March 2025.
‘An MGA is for life not just for Christmas’ – Dual’s Dixon
Managing general agents need to get away from transactional relationships and move into “deeper, more sustainable” ones with carriers, brokers and policyholders, according to Catherine Dixon, chief underwriting officer at Dual.
Over half of carriers expect to increase MGA capacity between now and 2027
Almost three in five (57%) of carriers are set to increase managing general agent capacity in the next two years, according to a new survey.
Interview: Superscript CEO Chris Barclay
Newly appointed Superscript CEO Chris Barclay tells Jonathan Swift about its plans to enter motor, reduce the number of insurers it works with and treble in size to over £100m GWP after shaking off its insurtech tag to become a truly digital insurance broker.