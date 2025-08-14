‘We have to keep earning the right to be number one in the market,’ says Aviva’s Storah

Jason Storah, CEO for UK and Ireland general insurance at Aviva has said it will continue to improve service levels, proposition and technology for brokers during the rest of the year, as he hailed the performance of growing premiums and profit in the first six months.

The insurer increased UK gross written premiums by 9% to £3.87bn as operating profit soared by 72% to £422m from £245m in the same period of 2024.

Commercial GWP was up year-on-year by 15% to just over £2bn, driven in large part by the addition of Probitas in July 2024.

We’re not going to chase market share in a softening market environment.Jason Storah, Aviva

In SME to mid-market, the area brokers would recognise as being run by David Martin, the uptick was 4%. This was lower than the full-year