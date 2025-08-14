Aviva UK operating profit soars 72% in H1 2025

Aviva achieved 9% growth in UK gross written premiums in the first half of the year to £3.87bn, with commercial lines up 15% and personal lines 3% ahead compared to the same period of 2024.

Commercial lines came in at just over £2bn for the six months, slightly more than personal lines which reached £1.86bn.

The insurer detailed that commercial included £180m from Probitas having closed the deal in July 2024.

We are benefitting from greater access to markets, launching seven new lines of business through Probitas since the deal was completed

